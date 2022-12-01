Business Trade fairs of supporting industry, hardware products open in HCM City The Vietnam Supporting Industry Fair (VSIF) 2022 and the Vietnam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo 2022 (VHHE) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on December 1.

Business Petrol prices continue falling The retail prices of petrol dropped in the latest adjustment on December 1 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry Finance.

Business 11-month public investment disbursement up nearly 20% An estimated 445.9 trillion VND (over 18.18 billion USD) of investment capital sourced from the State budget was disbursed in the first 11 months of 2022, equivalent to 74.9% of this year’s target and rising19.9% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business 11-month FDI disbursement hits record high The disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam went up 15.1% between January and November to some 19.68 billion USD, the highest 11-month figure over the past five years, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).