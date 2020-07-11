Politics NA Standing Committee to convene 46th meeting on July 13 The 46th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC) will take place at the NA Building in Hanoi on July 13-14.

Politics US attaches importance to boosting comprehensive partnership with Vietnam The US Department of State hosted a gathering on July 10 to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties with the chair of Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell.

Politics NA leader attends conference of southern localities’ People’s Councils National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a conference gathering permanent members of the People’s Councils of 21 southeastern and Mekong Delta provinces and cities in Tan An city, the Mekong Delta province of Long An, on July 11.

Politics PM attends military logistics sector’s traditional day Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested the military logistics sector to continue caring for both material and spiritual lives of soldiers nationwide while attending the sector’s 70th traditional day on July 11.