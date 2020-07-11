Congratulations to Singapore on successful general election organisation
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 11 cabled a message of congratulations to his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on the country’s successful organisation of the 2020 General Election.
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrives at a People's Action Party office as ballots are counted (Source: Reuters)
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh extended congratulations to Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan.
Led by PM Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) won the general election on July 10 with a majority, gaining 83 out of 93 seats in the parliament.
According to the Elections Department Singapore, the election saw a voter turnout of 95.63 percent, or more than 2.5 million voters. It was higher than the figure of 93.56 percent recorded in 2015./.
