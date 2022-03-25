ASEAN Malaysia calls on ASEAN countries to enhance efforts to improve TB diagnosis and treatment Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has called on Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states to take a major step up in financial support to bring diagnostics, drugs and drug regimens as well as vaccines to market as a new tool to fight tuberculosis (TB).

ASEAN Thai rice exports expected to exceed 8 million tonnes Thailand's rice exports are expected to exceed 8 million tonnes this year, driven by the weakness of the baht and rising demand in the global market, according to Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA).

ASEAN Myanmar’s Special Advisory Council leader welcomes ASEAN envoys Chairman of the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar (SAC), Senior General Min Aung Hlaing met the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) envoys in Nay Pyi Taw on March 21.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN defence cooperation conferences A Vietnamese defence delegation attended the online opening ceremony of the 15th Annual Conference and the 7th Track II Network of ASEAN Defence and Security Institutions Retreat (NADI Retreat-7) on March 21.