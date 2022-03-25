Consultative meeting on humanitarian aid distribution to Myanmar may be held in late April
Prak Sokhonn, Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)Phnom Penh (VNA) - A consultative meeting on humanitarian assistance distribution to Myanmar is planned to be held in late April or early May.
The information was provided by Prak Sokhonn, Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, at a recent press conference on the outcomes of his working visit to Myanmar from March 21-23.
According to Sokhonn, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, the upcoming consultative meeting will allow all stakeholders to exchange views on how to distribute humanitarian aid to the most in need in Myanmar without discrimination.
The meeting will also seek solutions so that the aid distribution will run smoothly without, he added.
Three key points will be also discussed in the meeting. They include the establishment of the ASEAN Troika mechanism, which consists of Brunei (former ASEAN chair), Cambodia (current ASEAN chair) and Indonesia (next ASEAN chair) and the ASEAN Secretary-General, to coordinate and monitor the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus, the formation of the “Friends of Myanmar” group to support the work of ASEAN and Myanmar, and the creation of a humanitarian corridor, Sokhonn stressed./.