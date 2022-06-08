Cooperation agreement inked on establishment of Vietnam – Australia centre
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) will cooperate to implement a project on establishing and building capacity of the Vietnam – Australia Centre under an agreement signed at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 8.
Addressing the event, Director of HCMA Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang stressed that the establishment of the centre is in implementation of an agreement signed by the Prime Ministers of the two countries in 2019.
He said the centre will help Vietnam access Australia’s knowledge, skills and expertise, experience in training and scientific research, thereby strengthening mutual understanding and deepening the increasing fruitful partnership relationship between the two countries.
Director of HCMA Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang (Photo: VNA)
Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie said her country is delighted to support Vietnam in its efforts to become a developed country with high-income by 2045.
The centre’s establishment is an important initiative to realise this support, she stressed, adding that the centre is a symbol of mutual trust, and a priority in the development partnership between the two countries.
The research centre, to be jointly operated by the HCMA and the DFAT through the Aus4Skills Programme, is expected to help improve the capacity of Vietnamese leaders and managers to meet the requirements of integration and development of the country; and contribute to beefing up the close, positive and sustainable cooperation relationship between the two countries.
Immediately after the signing ceremony, the Steering Committee for implementing the project convened its first meeting, during which members discussed the implementation of the project in the coming time, and the centre’s operation plan in the first year.
Prof. Dr. Thang presents the insignia "For the cause of training and fostering political theory" to the Australian diplomat (Photo: VNA)On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Thang presented the insignia "For the cause of training and fostering political theory" to the Australian diplomat for her contributions to HCMA’s training and fostering political theory./.