COVID-19: Additional 141 local cases recorded in Vietnam on May 29 afternoon
Vietnam logged 141 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and two imported cases in the past 6 hours to 6pm on May 29, according to the Ministry of Health.
Taking a worker's samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam logged 141 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and two imported cases in the past 6 hours to 6 pm on May 29, according to the Ministry of Health.
Of the new domestic cases, 67 were recorded in Bac Giang, 29 in Ho Chi Minh City, 25 in Bac Ninh, seven in Hanoi, seven in Lang Son, three in Ha Nam, two in Hai Duong and one in Long An.
On May 29, the country confirmed a total of 286 new cases, including nine imported infections that were quarantined upon arrival, and 277 domestic cases.
As of 6 pm on May 29, Vietnam documented a total of 5,354 domestic infections, with 3,784 cases since the latest outbreak hit the country on April 27.
A report from the ministry’s Medical Examination Administration showed that the country has seen 2,896 recoveries and 47 deaths related to the disease.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 112 have tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 41 twice, and 70 thrice.
The Health Ministry called on citizens to follow the 5K message, including khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.
