COVID-19 patient No.33 discharged from hospital
Vietnam’s COVID-19 patient No 33, a UK man, was discharged from Hue Central Hospital, the second branch in Phong Dien district, the central province of Thua Thien – Hue, on March 28 after full recovery.
The 58-year-old patient tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the central province of Quang Nam on March 10. He previously boarded the same flight from the UK to Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi as patient No 17.
After being discharged from hospital, he will continue to be put under medical monitoring in line with regulations.
To date, 21 Covid-19 patients in Vietnam have fully recovered./.