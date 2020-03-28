Health Health condition of 42 COVID-19 patients in HCM City sees improvement The health condition of 42 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Ho Chi Minh City has showed positive progress, Director of the municipal Health Department Nguyen Tan Binh told a press conference on March 28.

Health COVID-19: Hai Phong sprays disinfectant over entire city The northern port city of Hai Phong will spray disinfectant over entire city two to three times a week during a period of 15 days, starting March 27, in an effort to cope with new developments in the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.