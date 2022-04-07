COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-12 to arrive this weekend
The first nearly one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 12, financed by the Australian government, are expected to arrive in Vietnam on April 9.
The inoculation will be conducted following vaccine assessment, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health said.
The second and third batches are scheduled to arrive in Vietnam on April 13 and 18.
The Vietnamese government has decided to buy 21.9 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-12.
Under Resolution 14/NQ-CP, the Government agreed on the application of contractor selection method in special cases stated in Article 26 of the Bidding Law during the purchase of the vaccine, which is in line with relevant regulations.
The government assigned the Ministry of Health to buy and implement the injection of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the targeted children in a safe and efficient manner.
The health ministry has also sent documents to cities and provinces, providing them with guidelines in the vaccination.
Previously, Vietnam had approved Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for use in children aged 5-11 years old./.