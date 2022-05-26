Crape myrtles: Flowers don’t tell, they show
Giant crape-myrtle flowers, known as “Bang lang” in Vietnamese, are now blooming beautifully throughout Thuan Nam district, Ninh Thuan province, bringing a sense of poetic beauty to the coastal land as summer is coming.
The striking purplish hues of giant crape-myrtle flowers add a touch of colour to the summer. (Photo: VNA)
Bang lang is a common flower found throughout South Asia, with giant crape-myrtle trees planted to make rural landscapes appear more beautiful and also to create shade. (Photo: VNA)
Each flower features six thin and light petals. (Photo: VNA)
A fresh morning starts with a torch of romantic purple colour. (Photo: VNA)
After fully blooming, the rich colours of giant crape-myrtle flowers begin to fade and finally fall off from their branches altogether. (Photo: VNA)