Da Nang city lures visitors with new tourism products
With a great new festival ‘Fantastic Da Nang 2020’ from July 30 to August 5, the coastal city of Da Nang has taken the renowned annual event ‘Da Nang – Summer destination’ into a new level.
Night events in Ba Na Hills tourism site (Photo: VNA)
Ba Na Hills by night (Photo: VNA)
Tourists enjoy night events in Ba Na Hills tourism site (Photo: VNA)
Ba Na hills – a must-visit attraction in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
Asia Park offers free entrance to visitors from July 2 to 31 (Photo: VNA)