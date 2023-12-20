Videos Vietnamese food among 100 best in the world Vietnamese cuisine continues to shine internationally, having secured the 22nd spot on the 100 “best cuisines in the world” list as voted by readers of the food magazine TasteAtlas.

Culture - Sports 40 chefs show off skills at Da Nang culinary competition Fourty chefs from hotels, supermarkets and restaurants in the central city of Da Nang took part in the Da Nang Chef Talent Competition 2023 on December 19.

Culture - Sports National conference on development of cultural industries slated for December 24 A national conference on the development of cultural industries, the first of its kind, will take place in Hanoi on December 24 in both in-person and online formats, which will be presided over by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha.