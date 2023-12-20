Da Nang to host second Asian Film Festival in July
The second Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF II) will be held in the central coastal city of Da Nang from July 2 to July 6, with the event attracting the participation of leading filmmakers from throughout the Asian region.
The event aims to select and honour excellent cinematographic works, encourage talents from both Vietnam and throughout the Asia-Pacific region, and widely introduce new and high-value Asian and Vietnamese cinematographic works to the public.
Entries will compete in the Asian films category which is to be decided by an Asian judging panel, as well as the Vietnamese films category judged by Vietnamese experts.
The audience’s choice award will be granted for the favourite Vietnamese film voted by viewers participating in the screenings of “Today’s Vietnamese Cinema” programme.
For the first time, organisers will announce the film achievement award for the best filmmaker.
Entries must have English subtitles, with the film registration deadline for Asian films being March 15, 2024, and for Vietnamese films the deadline is April 30, 2024.
Furthermore, a number of workshops will be held during the event to help participants share their experience and select talented young filmmakers for training under the guidance of international and Vietnamese film experts.
The event will be co-organised by the Vietnam Association of Film Promotion and Development, Da Nang authorities , and the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC)./.