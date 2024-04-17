Da Nang to pilot riverside pedestrian street
The central city of Da Nang’s Hai Chau district is set to pilot a pedestrian street on the western bank of the Han River in the end of April, on the occasion of the National Liberation Day (April 30) and May 1.
The street will run from APEC park to the Duy Tan – Tran Thi Ly intersection, and connect to Nguyen Van Troi bridge.
From 3:00pm to midnight daily, various cultural activities will be held on the street.
The local administration will create various check-in places on the street, install free wi-fi systems, and adorn walls with murals, among others.
The street is expected to become a new tourism offering that helps the locality lure more visitors and develop night-time economy.
Following the Bach Dang pedestrian street, the municipal People’s Committee is planning to expand the An Thuong tourism street in Ngu Hanh Son district./.
