The 10th Dien Bien Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival features various activities. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – The 10th Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival of Ethnic Groups of Dien Bien district kicked off in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on April 1.

The event forms part of activities to celebrate the 270th anniversary of the victory of Hoang Cong Chat insurgent troops to liberate Muong Thanh (1754 - 2024), the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7) and Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024.

The annual festival aims to preserve, introduce and promote typical cultural values and traditional sports of 11 ethnic groups in Dien Bien district. This is also an opportunity for artisans, actors and athletes to meet, join in exchanges, strengthen the great national unity, mobilise cooperation of all people in preserving and promoting traditional cultural values, thus helping to build an advanced Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity.

The event has gathered more than 500 artisans, actors, athletes and art troupes from 21 communes in the district as well as other provinces such as Bac Giang, Hoa Binh and Thai Nguyen, among others.

During the three-day festival, revellers will have a chance to take part in several activities including a mass art festival, a national costumes show, folk dances, sports competitions and visit booths displaying cultural and tourism products, handicrafts, ethnic cuisine, agricultural and One Commune - One Product (OCOP) products.

The festival runs until April 3./.