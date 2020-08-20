Dien Bien overcomes consequences of floods
The flood on August 17, 2020 seriously afected the property of people in Nam Nhu commune, Nam Po district in northern province of Dien Bien. Local authorities, relevant units and locals are making efforts to overcome the consequences of natural disasters.
Numerous forces participate in overcoming the aftermath of flash flood that occurs in Nam Nhu commune, August 17 (Photo: VNA)
Firefighters and rescue workers and people clean the yard of Nam Nhu Primary School after the flood (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of departments, branches of Nam Po district present gifts to people in Nam Nhu (Photo: VNA)
Leader of Nam Po district presents gifts to support Do Cong Manh's family who has lost his house in the flood (Photo: VNA)
Forces participate in overcoming the aftermath of the flood in Nam Nhu commune (Photo: VNA)