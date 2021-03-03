Business HCM City: Two-month foreign investment stands at 337.8 million USD Ho Chi Minh City recorded 337.8 million USD of foreign investment registered during the first two months of 2021, equivalent to 70.3 percent of the figure in the same period last year.

Business Can Tho waste-to-power plant adds 113 million kWh to national grid The Can Tho waste-to-power plant in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has treated over 400,000 tonnes of household waste and contributed more than 113 million kWh to the national grid since its operation in December 2018.

Business Binh Duong secures 301.5 million USD in FDI in two months Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to the southern province of Binh Duong during January-February topped 301.5 million USD, a year-on-year increase of 63 percent, the provincial People’s Committee said on March 2.

Business US - largest agro-forestry-fishery importer of Vietnam in Jan-Feb The US was the largest market of Vietnamese agro-forestry-fishery products in the first two months of the year, with 2.04 billion USD, up 57.3 percent year on year and accounting for 33.05 percent of the total market share.