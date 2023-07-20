The Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Pham Thu Hang . (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively coordinating with competent domestic agencies, Khanh Hoa province, and Chinese diplomatic missions in Vietnam to handle issues relating to the



Speaking at the ministry's regular press conference in Hanoi, Hang said the bus accident occurred at the Khanh Le Pass in Khanh Vinh district, Khanh Hoa province on July 18, killing four Chinese passengers and injuring others, who are receiving treatment at the provincial general hospital, most of them not seriously injured.

According to the spokesperson, representatives from the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City have arrived in Khanh Hoa and coordinated with the provincial Foreign Affairs Department and competent Vietnamese agencies in settling the incident, ensuring rights and interests of the Chinese victims.



Hang informed that right after learning about the incident, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a dispatch to relevant ministries, agencies and Khanh Hoa province, ordering mobilising health workers, medicines and equipment to save the injured passengers, helping families reach the victims, conducting procedures related to the deceased, and visiting the victims’ families.



On this occasion, Hang extended her deep sympathy to the Chinese diplomatic mission and the bereaved families./.





