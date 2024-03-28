Workers at Toan Cau Mechanical Company - a FDI firm in Giang Dien Industrial Park, Trang Bom district, Dong Nai province. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai on March 28 held a meeting with foreign-invested (FDI) enterprises in the locality with the aim of removing obstacles for their operations.

At the meeting, FDI enterprises talked about problems they encountered in expanding production, installing rooftop solar power systems, procedures for upgrading projects, accommodations for experts and tax-related procedures.



A representative from Terumo BCT Vietnam Co.Ltd in Long Duc Industrial Park said the company, along with many other businesses in Long Duc Industrial Park, wants to install rooftop solar power systems. However, it did not receive support from the park, making the work difficult.

He noted that the Vietnamese Government and Dong Nai province target reducing carbon emissions and using clean energy.

According to businesses in Amata and Song May Industrial Parks, in recent years, many firms have specific plans to build additional workshop facilities, and the functional departments of the province have committed to allocating land for business expansion but it has not yet been implemented. They suggested local administration give them exact timing of land handover, thus helping enterprises come up with appropriate production and business plans.

Fielding queries from firms at the meeting, Nguyen Thi Hoang, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee said previously, Dong Nai allowed experts to reside within production and business premises. However, legal regulations have been changed. The province has set a deadline for all experts to reside outside by the end of 2024.

She acknowledged that accommodation near industrial parks is an issue that Dong Nai is coping with as it fails to meet the demand. Currently, the province is reviewing the lodging situation for experts and it will continue to extend residence permits for experts residing in separate premises within business facilities if necessary.

She went on to say that Dong Nai will organise a workshop to assess the specific impacts of the new Land Law on businesses, thereby devising policies and solutions to support them in the land leasing process.

According to the province's Management Board of Industrial Parks, the province is facing numerous difficulties related to land clearance in Amata and Song May Industrial Parks. However, relevant authorities will strive to resolve obstacles and promptly allocate land for business expansion. Regarding the installation of rooftop solar energy, the board has granted permits to 28 businesses and is currently processing applications for others.

The province is currently home to nearly 1,560 FDI valid projects with total capital of more than 34 billion USD. Since the beginning of this year, it has attracted over 570 million USD of FDI capital, up 13% year on year./.