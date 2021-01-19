Business SCIC pours up to 345.6 million USD in Vietnam Airlines The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) plans to invest 8 trillion VND (approximately 345.6 million USD) in Vietnam Airlines JSC (HVN). The amount is equal to 25 percent of HVN’s charter capital.

Business Vietnamese airlines brace for travel upsurge during Tet Domestic airlines will increase the number of night flights before, during and after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday – the biggest traditional festival of Vietnamese - to meet increasing travel demand of passengers.

Business Solar power capacity to be cut due to oversupply Nguyen Duc Ninh, Director of the National Power Regulation Centre, has said Vietnam will cut its renewable electricity capacity due to oversupply.