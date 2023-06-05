A view of the Ben En National Park (Source: https://cand.com.vn/) Thanh Hoa (VNA) – The Management Board of Ben En National Park in the north central province of Thanh Hoa has been working on plans on preserving and developing a number of



According to Vice Director of the Ben En National Park Management Board Nguyen Dinh Hieu, forest rangers of the unit have focused on conducting surveys and assessments related to the distribution and the habitat of, and identifying threats to



Training courses and conferences to improve capacity and awareness of biodiversity conservation for officials and residents have been organised, he said.



Forest rangers distributed 1,500 leaflets introducing some rodent species; developed conservation plans and distribution maps; and implemented breeding models of bamboo rats.



In the coming time, the management board will continue with surveys, monitoring, and further experimental breeding of more rodent species, thus making more comprehensive assessments.



Statistics from the management board show that among the newly discovered rodent species, the hairy-footed flying squirrel (Belomys pearsonii) and the black giant squirrel (Ratufa bicolor) are rare and critically endangered species listed in Vietnam’s Red Book.



The project is hoped to produce important results serving research on the distribution, habitat preferences, diet and ecological characteristics of rodent species, thus building plans and proposing effective conservation measures for rodent species at the Ben En National Park./.





