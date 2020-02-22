Enterprises ensure employees’ safety amidst Covid-19 outbreak
Statistics from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs showed more than 320 enterprises have temporarily halted their operation amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak. To protect workers who remain at work, the labour sector and enterprises have been deploying preventive measures.
For enterprises with a large number of workers, practical moves have been taken in an attempt to prevent the disease from spreading, such as putting up banners and distributing leaflets to raise workers’ awareness of the disease.
Experts suggest enterprises raise labourers’ awareness of preventive measures against Covid-19 while allaying their concerns.
According to insiders, employees involved in catering, processing and manufacturing are most at risk, with many being laid off for safety purposes. For firms that are still in operation, insiders recommend they encourage workers to improve productivity to meet their targets./.