For enterprises with a large number of workers, practical moves have been taken in an attempt to prevent the disease from spreading, such as putting up banners and distributing leaflets to raise workers’ awareness of the disease.



Experts suggest enterprises raise labourers’ awareness of preventive measures against Covid-19 while allaying their concerns.



According to insiders, employees involved in catering, processing and manufacturing are most at risk, with many being laid off for safety purposes. For firms that are still in operation, insiders recommend they encourage workers to improve productivity to meet their targets./.

