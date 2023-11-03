Business Vietnam, Japan strengthen ties in industry, trade, energy The sixth meeting of the Vietnam - Japan Joint Committee for industrial, trade and energy cooperation took place in Hanoi on November 3.

Business HCM City enhances connectivity with Dutch partners Ho Chi Minh City always rolls out red carpet for enterprises from the Netherlands to land investment in its hi-tech park in semi-conductor production, and the areas with high-technology content and high added value, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has said.

Business Can Tho calls for investments, bilateral cooperation with Philippines The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho hopes to attract Philippine investments to agro-aquatic product processing, and organic and hi-tech agriculture, and its industrial parks, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien told Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre on November 3.