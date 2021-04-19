At the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - Environmental protection will be placed at the centre of decisions and policies in central Da Nang city under a project aiming to build the locality into an environmentally-friendly metropolis during the 2021-2030 period.



In the project, environmental solutions have been integrated with socio-economic development strategies, planning schemes, and plans. The project also focuses on administrative reform and the application of achievements from the fourth Industrial Revolution. The municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment hosted a press conference on April 19 regarding the project, which will mark a breakthrough in the cause of environmental protection and sustainable development in Da Nang.In the project, environmental solutions have been integrated with socio-economic development strategies, planning schemes, and plans. The project also focuses on administrative reform and the application of achievements from the fourth Industrial Revolution.

Da Nang will mobilise resources from different economic sectors and increase budget spending on environmental protection, while calling for the involvement of businesses, socio-political organisations, and the public in the task.



The enhancement of State management will be in tandem with improvements to public awareness about environmental protection.

Director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment To Van Hung said that with total investment capital of over 15 trillion VND (652.28 million USD), the project’s objective is to maintain and upgrade the existing environmental criteria.

Da Nang expects to become an ecological urban area by 2030 that is environmentally safe for people, investors, and tourists.



As part of communications activities for the project, the department announced the organisation of the first-ever water festival, to promote the precious nature of water and raise public awareness about water resources protection./.

