Eo Gio takes the breath away
A 20-kilometre journey from Quy Nhon city, the capital of south-central Binh Dinh province, brings visitors to Nhon Ly island commune, where Eo Gio (Windy strait) lies in all its scenic beauty.
A 30-minute drive from Quy Nhon city, Eo Gio enchants visitors with crystal-clear blue seas and untouched beauty. In the photo: Visitors go canoeing - a breathtaking water sport in the seas of Nhon Ly. (Photo: VNA)
Eo Gio is among the most famous attractions in Quy Nhon, and is situated between two rocky cliffs that descend straight into the clear waters of the seas below. (Photo: VNA)
An aerial perspective of Eo Gio (Photo: VNA)
The arc-shape Eo Gio features thousands of rocks reaching out to the sea. In the photo: Visitors go canoeing - a breathtaking water sport in Eo Gio. (Photo: VNA)
Eo Gio has won fame as a popular tourist destination thanks to its majestic beauty. (Photo: VNA)