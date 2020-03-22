Society Da Nang people join hands to prevent pandemic As Covid-19 is evolving, many people in Da Nang city showed their responsibilities to join hands with municipal authorities to proactively prevent and control the epidemic.

Society Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta comes earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-16 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious as authorities and farmers have taken measures to cope with the situation in the 2019-20 dry season. The whole region is getting a good winter-spring crop, with a good price.

Society COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment The COVID-19 pandemic has become a new challenge for property brokers who have been facing many since last year due to the low supply in the market.

Society Farmers switch to lemongrass cultivation More farmers in Dak Lak province’s M’Drak district have switched to lemongrass cultivation to adapt to climate change.