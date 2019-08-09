Ethnic women preserve brocade weaving

For many generations, Dao Tien ethnic women in Cao Bang province have been preserving traditional brocade weaving by establishing and working at local workshops.
VNA
Friday, August 9, 2019 - 15:52:59
Print
Vietnam Coast Guard, firm fulcrum for fishermen
Phu The cake - An eternal symbol of love
Unique home made from glass bottles
Unique fishing in southern province
Movements launched to reduce plastic waste
Severe drought hits central Vietnam
Sweet longan fruits of Hung Yen
Malaysian singer wins ASEAN+3 song contest