These three countries will therefore be connected to the EU system and the EU will accept their COVID-19 certificates under the same conditions as its own Digital COVID Certificate. This means that passengers from the three countries will be permitted to enter the bloc under the same rules as those who hold EU Digital COVID-19 certificates.

At the same time, all the three countries have decided to accept the EU Digital COVID-19 certificates.

According to the announcement published by the EC, the decision takes effect starting from May 11./.

VNA