Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on November 28 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,158 VND per USD on November 28, up 1 VND from the previous day (November 27).

Business Vietnam among fastest growing economies in Asia: Singaporean newspaper The Singapore-based Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao newspaper (United Morning Paper) ran an article on November 26 on Vietnam’s foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction, affirming that it is one of the most open economies with the fastest economic growing pace in Asia.

Business Vietnamese firms invest 460 million USD abroad in 11 months Vietnamese firms poured 460 million USD into 177 projects abroad in the first 11 months, reported the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Dak Lak introduces economic potential to Australian investors The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak held a seminar in Sydney on November 27 to introduce its strengths and potential to Australian businesses.