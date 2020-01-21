Culture - Sports Tet calligraphy street in Ho Chi Minh City The calligraphy market at the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House in District 1 has become a must-visit attraction for residents and visitors for taking photos and buying calligraphy works for Tet.

Culture - Sports Thai Nguyen exhibition gives visitors insight into Party’s history An exhibition of photos, documents, books and newspapers was opened in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on January 20 in celebration of the 90 founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3).

Culture - Sports Peach blossom festival held in Lang Son The annual Peach Blossom Festival has opened at Chi Lang Park, in downtown Lang Son city, the northern province of Lang Son.