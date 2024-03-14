Business Work accelerated on Tan Son Nhat terminal to complete by April next year The construction of the T3 passenger terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is set to finish two months ahead of schedule, aiming to be completed in time for the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

Business Petrol prices decrease slightly in latest adjustment Petrol prices decreased slight from 3 pm on March 14, following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Nearly 14,000 personnel needed to man Long Thanh Airport When operational in 2026, Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai will need nearly 14,000 workers of all levels, a local official has said.

Business Domestic coffee prices at record high New records have continuously been set in the prices of coffee in Central Highlands localities recently, now standing at over 90,000 VND (3.65 USD) per kilo.