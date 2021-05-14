Hotline: (024) 39411349
Expressway connecting central coastal localities ready for opening to traffic

The La Son-Tuy Loan expressway connecting Thua Thien-Hue province and Da Nang city, part of the North-South expressway, is now ready for opening to traffic.
  • Once opening to traffic, La Son-Tuy Loan expressway is expected to ease congestion and foster local economic development. (Photo: VNA)

  • La Son-Tuy Loan expressway has a total investment of 11,485 billion VND, with the first phase being a 77.5km segment with two lanes. Once opening to traffic, La Son-Tuy Loan expressway is expected to ease congestion and foster local economic development. (Photo: VNA)

  • La Son-Tuy Loan expressway has a total investment of 11,485 billion VND, with the first phase being a 77.5km segment with two lanes. (Photo: VNA)

  • The new road traverses Bach Ma mountain range in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. (Photo: VNA)

  • The new road crosses Bach Ma National Park, a top trekking destination. (Photo: VNA)

  • Two-storey intersection in Khe Tre town, Nam Dong district, Thua Thien-Hue province. (Photo: VNA)

  • Intersection in Khe Tre town, Nam Dong district, Thua Thien-Hue province. (Photo: VNA)

  • The construction unit moves a number of traffic signs and conducts cleaning to make the road be available for opening to traffic. (Photo: VNA)

  • A road segment in Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

  • The expressway starts at La Son junction in Phu Loc district, Thua Thien-Hue and ends in Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

