Expressway connecting central coastal localities ready for opening to traffic
La Son-Tuy Loan expressway has a total investment of 11,485 billion VND, with the first phase being a 77.5km segment with two lanes. Once opening to traffic, La Son-Tuy Loan expressway is expected to ease congestion and foster local economic development. (Photo: VNA)
The new road traverses Bach Ma mountain range in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. (Photo: VNA)
The new road crosses Bach Ma National Park, a top trekking destination. (Photo: VNA)
Two-storey intersection in Khe Tre town, Nam Dong district, Thua Thien-Hue province. (Photo: VNA)
Intersection in Khe Tre town, Nam Dong district, Thua Thien-Hue province. (Photo: VNA)
The construction unit moves a number of traffic signs and conducts cleaning to make the road be available for opening to traffic. (Photo: VNA)
A road segment in Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)
The expressway starts at La Son junction in Phu Loc district, Thua Thien-Hue and ends in Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)