The Artificial Intelligence Centre (AIC) is built with an investment of over 7 billion VND (304,991 USD), sponsored by the Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG), a giant in Vietnam's luxury retail market.



It offers an international education programme on AI future intelligent manufacture, which is being taught in ten countries around the world to equip students with AI knowledge. The programme is expected to help the centre develop a teaching method and scenarios to help young people access programming as well as AI and robot knowledge and combine them with natural and social sciences.



The centre aims to create an effective learning environment for students, raise public awareness on AI-Robotics, and promote Lam Dong’s cooperation and research activities in the fields, particularly regarding smart city, agriculture, and tourism./.





