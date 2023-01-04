First Da Lat hot air balloon festival fascinates visitors
Local people in and visitors to Da Lat city in the Central Highlands’ province of Lam Dong have had the chance to enjoy the famous tourist site from above on hot air balloon trips.
The festival drew hundreds of visitors who came to experience the view from above, with trips held for the first time in the city. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors could experience a stationary hot-air balloon in the grounds of the Pedagogical College of Da Lat at an altitude of 50 metres. (Photo: VNA)
The Pedagogical College of Da Lat from an altitude of 50 metres. (Photo: VNA)
Hot air balloons ready to take off. (Photo: VNA)
The balloon festival lasted until January 1. (Photo: VNA)