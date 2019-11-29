Food tour named best experience in Vietnam in 2019
Food tour has been named the top experience in Vietnam for the first time by renowned travel guide book publisher Lonely Planet.
'Banh xeo’ (savoury filled pancakes) is a popular dish in the south and centre of Vietnam. (Photo: VNS)
Hanoi (VNA) – Food tour has been named the top experience in Vietnam for the first time by renowned travel guide book publisher Lonely Planet.
Lonely Planet describes Vietnamese food as balanced between sour and sweet flavours, crunchy and silky textures, fried and steamed dishes, soups and salads.
“Essentially it’s all about the freshness of the ingredients – chefs shop twice daily to collect just-picked herbs from the market,” it says. “Wherever you are, you’ll find exquisite local specialties – the ‘white rose’ of Hoi An, ‘banh xeo’ (savoury filled pancakes) of the south and centre, of the good ol’ ‘pho’ of the north.”
It says eating out in Vietnam is just a feast for the eyes and treat for palate.
In the Vietnam’s top 20 experience list, food tour is followed by Hoi An Ancient Town in the second place and Phong Nha-Ke Bang national park in third.
Hoi An is dubbed as Vietnam’s most cosmopolitan and civilised town and a beautiful ancient port where visitors can immerse themselves in history in the warren-like lanes of the Old Town, tour the temples and pagodas and dine like an emperor on a peasant’s budget.
Phong Nha-Ke Bang is referred as one of Vietnam’s most spectacular national park with “jagged hills shrouded in verdant rain forest and mountain river coursing through impressive ravines” above ground and underground, the “cathedral-like chambers” of Son Dong, the world’s largest cave.
The list also includes Ha Long Bay, Hue, Ho Chi Minh City, Beer, Extreme North, Cat Tien National Park, Markets, Phu Quoc Island, Hanoi, Con Dao Island, Ba Be National Park, Coffee Time, Sapa Trekking, Dalat, Battle Sites, and Mui Ne./.