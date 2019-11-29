Travel Kien Giang attracts over 300 tourism projects The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is now home to more than 300 tourism projects with a combined registered capital of over 337.32 trillion VND (14.53 billion USD), mostly in the island district of Phu Quoc.

Culture - Sports Culture-tourism week invites visitors to Bac Lieu province Culture and tourism in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu are being introduced to people from across Vietnam and foreigners during a special week that kicked off on November 20.

Travel RoK to give week-long welcome for tourists from ASEAN The Republic of Korea (RoK) is stepping up its efforts to attract visitors from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with a special programme from November 20 to December 11.