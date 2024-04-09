Football association fosters overseas Vietnamese’ sports movements in RoK
The Vietnam Football Association in the Republic of Korea (VFAK) recently held its second congress, introducing a new 27-member executive committee.(Photo: VNA)Seoul (VNA) – The Vietnam Football Association in the Republic of Korea (VFAK) recently held its second congress, introducing a new 27-member executive committee.
Established on March 24, 2019, the association aims to create a platform for Vietnamese football enthusiasts living, working, and studying in the East Asian nation.
In his remarks at the April 7 congress, Ambassador Vu Ho acknowledged that the tournaments organised by the VFAK have contributed to community cohesion, fostering a healthy sports culture, and providing beneficial recreational activities for the expatriates.
The diplomat also pledged further support for the association.
VFAK President Doan Quang Viet stated that for the 2024-2026 term, the association is set to overhaul its personnel, enhance the quality and scale of football events, and increase collaboration with Vietnamese associations to promote sports movements and foster healthy lifestyles within the community.
On the sidelines of the event, the VFAK signed a cooperation agreement with SBI Cosmoney, an international money transfer company, to support the association's activities in the upcoming period./.