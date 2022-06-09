Travel Infographic Foreign arrivals to Vietnam surge in Q1 The number of foreign arrivals to Vietnam in the first quarter of this year jumped 89.1 percent year-on-year to 91,000 as the country has fully reopened and many international flights have been restored, according to General Statistics Office (GSO).

Destinations Infographic Pedestrian spaces in Hanoi For many years, pedestrian streets have been considered a unique tourism product of the capital city.

Destinations Infographic Quang Nam - The Essence of Central Vietnam Quang Nam is famous in Vietnam travel map for its cultural and historical values, especially the UNESCO heritages such as Hoi An ancient town, My Son Sanctuary, Bai Choi performance art, and Cu Lao Cham Biosphere Reserve.