Forgotten beauty of Tien Phi Cave in Hoa Binh province
Just 70 km from Hanoi, Tien Phi Cave is an ideal getaway in the nearby province of Hoa Binh. It was recognised as a national cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in June 2000.
-
After walking through a narrow entrance, visitors find themselves inside the airy Tien Phi Cave. (Photo: VNA)
-
The green entrance to Tien Phi Cave. (Photo: VNA)
-
Tien Phi Cave is pristine, mossy, and mysterious. (Photo: VNA)
-
Stalactites inside Tien Phi Cave excite the visitors’ imagination. (Photo: VNA)
-
Inside Tien Phi Cave. (Photo: VNA)