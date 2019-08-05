At the event (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Former Russian military experts who worked in Vietnam during the war met at the 49th traditional gathering in Moscow on August 4.



Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the Vietnam’s Party Committee in Russia Ngo Quoc Thai spoke highly of Russian experts’ invaluable support for Vietnam’s fight for national independence, reunification and territorial integrity.



He also expressed his best wishes to all members of the association of former Russian military experts and their families.



Chairman of the association Nikolai Kolesnik lauded its members’ contributions to fostering bilateral friendship, and expressed pride in what they did during the war in Vietnam.



Defence attaché Col. Tran Tien Phuong highlighted time-tested friendship between the two countries, saying that it should be handed over to younger generations.



The meeting was concurrent with the anniversary of the first victory by Vietnam’s air and air defence forces during the bombardments staged by US imperialists in northern Vietnam.-VNA