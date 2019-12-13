Friendship ambassadors for peace recognised
The final competition for selecting friendship ambassador for peace wrapped up in Hanoi on December 12 evening.
Two first prizes are presented to contestants Doan Thi Minh Thu and Saleem Hammad (Photo: VNA)
The event, organised by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO), forms part of activities marking 20 years since Hanoi was recognised as “City for Peace” by UNESCO and the 65th anniversary of the capital city’s liberation from French colonial regime (Photo: VNA)
The event honours cultural and artistic values through the costumes and performances of contestants, comprising Vietnamese at home and abroad, and foreigners living and studying in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Contestants in Vietnamese traditional costumes (Photo: VNA)
A contestant in traditional costume (Photo: VNA)
A foreign contestant in Vietnamese traditional costume (Photo: VNA)