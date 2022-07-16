Hotline: (024) 39411349
Getting lost in fairy Ta Xua forest

Travel aficionados have been appealed to the captivating charm of the primeval forest on the way to the top Ta Xua mountain, locating in the natural border between the northern mountainous provinces of Son La and Yen Bai.
  • Ta Xua, a 2,865-metre-high mountainous range in Ta Xua commune, Son La province, northwestern Vietnam, is renowned among 'cloud hunting' trekkers. (Photo: Tran Van linh via vnexpress.net)

  • The primeval forest with soft sunbeam shining through branches of wild trees. (Photo: Tran Van Linh via vnexpress.net)

  • The mystic forest is a kaleidoscope of tree ferns. (Photo: Tran Van Linh via vnexpress.net)

  • The forest boasts magical beauty. (Photo: Tran Van Linh via vnexpress.net)

  • The mystic forest in soft sunbeam shine (Photo: Tran Van Linh via vnexpress.net)

  • The stunning beauty of Ta Xua primeval forest (Photo: Tran Van Linh via vnexpress.net)

