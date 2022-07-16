Getting lost in fairy Ta Xua forest
Ta Xua, a 2,865-metre-high mountainous range in Ta Xua commune, Son La province, northwestern Vietnam, is renowned among 'cloud hunting' trekkers. (Photo: Tran Van linh via vnexpress.net)
The primeval forest with soft sunbeam shining through branches of wild trees. (Photo: Tran Van Linh via vnexpress.net)
The mystic forest is a kaleidoscope of tree ferns. (Photo: Tran Van Linh via vnexpress.net)
The forest boasts magical beauty. (Photo: Tran Van Linh via vnexpress.net)
The mystic forest in soft sunbeam shine (Photo: Tran Van Linh via vnexpress.net)
The stunning beauty of Ta Xua primeval forest (Photo: Tran Van Linh via vnexpress.net)
