Travel Celebrate grand holidays with Vietjet "Real deal to new me" In celebration of the grand holidays, Vietjet is offering passengers a mega feast of a million Eco tickets at 0 VND and up to 50% off Business tickets on all domestic and international routes.

Travel Hanoi promotes experiential tourism linked to heritage, trade villages Hanoi, home to a large number of cultural and historical sites and craft villages, is taking measures to develop experiential tourism to attract more visitors to the over-1,000-year-old capital.

Travel Twin Towers - A highlight of Cham culture in Quy Nhon Visitors to Quy Nhon city in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh are treated to not only stunning beaches and breathtaking landscapes but also to the sight of ancient Cham towers dating back thousands of years. Among these architecture marvels, the Twin Towers stand out as a prime destination, attracting a large number of tourists.

Videos Da Lat railway station running night trains The Da Lat - Trai Mat railway station now runs night trains, promising a new experience for passengers to gain a better sense of the night-time charm of Da Lat - a popular resort town in the Central Highlands’ province of Lam Dong.