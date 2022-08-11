Ha Long Bay – natural wonder of islets in emerald seas
Ha Long Bay is one of the world's seven new wonders of nature, with nearly 2,000 islets. Since the start of this year, nearly 1.5 million holidaymakers have travelled to the destination.
Ha Long Bay is home to nearly 2,000 islets and endowed with a spectacular emerald beauty. (Photo: VNA)
Hon Trong Mai (Rooster and Hen islet) is the symbol of Ha Long tourism. It is also known as hon Ga Choi (Gamecocks islet). (Photo: VNA)
The backside of hon Trong Mai resembles a fish. (Photo: VNA)
Boat tours on Ha Long Bay resume after COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)
Tourists can enjoy clear seawater and pristine and breathtaking sceneries. (Photo: VNA)