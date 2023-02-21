Hanoi bedecked in bauhinia flowers
Bauhinia (ban) flowers from mountainous areas add a great deal of charm to the capital Hanoi during February as they bloom along Bac Son and Hoang Dieu Streets.
Once considered typical of the northwestern region, the bloom of Bauhinia flowers is now part of Hanoi’s 12 flower seasons. (Photo: VNA)
Bauhinia flowers are popular in literary works, folk songs, and dance, as they symbolise women’s purity and beauty. (Photo: VNA)
Bauhinia flowers create a white carpet along streets in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
The flowers, which bloom once a year, from mid-February to March, symbolise happiness, love, and gratitude. (Photo: VNA)
Bauhinia flowers are woody and about 10-12 metres in height. The flower has four or five petals with small stamens. (Photo: VNA)