Hanoi ensures sufficient supply of essential goods

Supermarkets in Hanoi keep shelves stocked during the COVID-19 epidemic, meeting the demand of consumers.
  • Supermarkets in Hanoi keep shelves stocked during the COVID-19 epidemic, meeting the demand of consumers (Photo: VNA)

  • Abundant goods are on shelves at Big C Thang Long Supermarket in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • During weekends, the number of customers remains modest due to fear of Covid-19 (Photo: VNA)

