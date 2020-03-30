Hanoi ensures sufficient supply of essential goods
-
Supermarkets in Hanoi keep shelves stocked during the COVID-19 epidemic, meeting the demand of consumers (Photo: VNA)
-
Abundant goods are on shelves at Big C Thang Long Supermarket in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
Abundant goods are on shelves at Big C Thang Long Supermarket in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
Abundant goods are on shelves at Big C Thang Long Supermarket in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
Customers select goods at Big C Thang Long Supermarket in Hanoi (Photo:VNA)
-
Customers select goods at Big C Thang Long Supermarket in Hanoi (Photo:VNA)
-
Customers select goods at Big C Thang Long Supermarket in Hanoi (Photo:VNA)
-
During weekends, the number of customers remains modest due to fear of Covid-19 (Photo: VNA)
-
During weekends, the number of customers remains modest due to fear of Covid-19 (Photo: VNA)