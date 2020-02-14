Travel Hanoi reports improvement in tourist arrivals The Hanoi Tourism Department has reported an increase in the number of tourists visiting local destinations as compared to the beginning of February.

Travel Phat Tich Pagoda: Pilgrim heaven Phat Tich Pagoda, which is famous as the cradle of Vietnamese Buddhism, is located on the southern side of Lan Kha Mountain in Phat Tich commune, Tien Du district, Bac Ninh province.

Travel Vietnamese firms join international tourism fair in Israel Vietnamese travel companies have introduced their products at the 25th International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM) that is taking place in Israel from February 11-12.