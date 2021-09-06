Hanoi publicises COVID-19 hotlines
The Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has announced a list of COVID-19 hotlines for handling related information and opinions from local residents.
The COVID-19 hotlines in Hanoi.Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has announced a list of COVID-19 hotlines for handling related information and opinions from local residents.
The hotlines include those of the Ministry of Health (19003228), the municipal Department of Health (19009095), the municipal Department of Information and Communications (1022, 0241022), the health quarantine force at Noi Bai International Airport (0916865570), and the CDC (0969082115, 0949396115).
The healthcare phone numbers of district- and communal-level localities citywide are also publicised.
Via these hotlines, people can have relevant questions answered, make health declaration, seek emergency aid, and report wrongdoings in the pandemic prevention and control as well as fake news.
Since April 27, when the fourth wave of COVID-19 began in Vietnam, Hanoi has recorded 3,529 infection cases, including 1,563 found in the community and 1,966 others already under quarantine./.