In Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The capital Hanoi has been decked out in flags, banners, and panels in celebration of the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung said that as of January 19, decorations for the event had been basically completed in districts, communes, and townships, including along major streets and the headquarters of centrally-run and Hanoi agencies.

Agencies, units, hospitals, schools and households were asked to fly the national flag from January 15 to February 14. Lights have been installed on 11 streets and an overpass on Belt Road 3.

Flowers and plants were also arranged in major areas.

Before, during, and after the Congress, Hanoi has been deploying thousands of officers and soldiers from Hanoi Public Security and the municipal High Command to ensure security and safety.

The municipal Health Department is spraying disinfectant inside and outside of My Dinh National Stadium and outlining COVID-19 prevention and control plans at different levels.

The municipal Department of Culture and Sports plans to hold 85 music shows to celebrate the event, the 91st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and the Lunar New Year 2021.

A special music show is scheduled for February 2 at My Dinh National Stadium to celebrate the success of the Congress, with around people 15,000 taking part./.