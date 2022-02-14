Visitors to Quan Su pagoda in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi authorities have allowed relic sites to reopen and welcome visitors back following a long time of closure prompted by COVID-19.

However, most temples and pagodas in the capital city reported fewer numbers of visitors compared to the same period of previous years.

The municipal Department of Culture and Sports has asked localities to strengthen preventive measures at relic sites and their reopening has to strictly follow health guidance of relevant agencies and the city.

Historical and cultural sites are asked to build plans and prepare equipment for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Visitors are encouraged to receive at least two shots of COVID-19 vaccine or test negative with the disease within 72 hours using RT-PCR method before going to the sites.

Regarding festivals, only basic rituals will be held and activities that attract crowds will be limited./.