Hanoi takes samples of Da Nang’s returnees for SARS COV-2 testing
The capital city of Ha Noi continues conducting the real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests for people returning from the central city of Da Nang.
The RT-PCR test has been conducted since August 7 (Photo: VNA)
According to Chairman of the Ha Noi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung, the Municipal Center for Disease Control and other four central hospitals are capable of taking 10,000 samples and conduct tests on 5,000 samples collected every day (Photo: VNA)
Ha Noi conducts RT-PCR test for some 50,000 people returning from the central city of Da Nang since August 7 (Photo: VNA)
Medical staff takes samples of people returning from Da Nang (Photo: VNA)
Sample taking area (Photo: VNA)
Samples are sent to testing centers using the RT-PCR method (Photo: VNA)