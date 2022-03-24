Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Department of Tourism will coordinate with relevant agencies to kick off a tourism programme themed “Get on Hanoi 2022” on March 25 with a series of attractive activities, including a hot air balloon festival "Colourful Hanoi".



The programme is part of activities to respond to the resumption of tourism activities, welcoming international tourists in the new normal in the capital city.



This is the first event in a series of activities to be organised in Hanoi during 2022, such as the Hanoi tourism gift festival, Hanoi tourism festival, food and handicraft village tourism festival, and Ao dai Hanoi festival.



This is a combination of music, lights and images of Hanoi's destinations; along with the screening of the short film "Colourful Hanoi", music and visual art "Charming Hanoi", visual art Love Hanoi, musical and art performance "Get on Hanoi 2022".



In particular, the event also introduces low-hanging hot air balloons on Dinh Tien Hoang Street, with ten one-level hot air balloons (10m high) and one seven-level hot air balloon (22m high).



The programme will broadcast online through digital platforms: YouTube, the municipal Department of Tourism’s fanpage and the “Get On Hanoi” fanpage.



During the hot air balloon festival on March 25- 27 , the municipal Department of Tourism will coordinate with VMG Media JSC to organise a programme to introduce three new tourism products with hot air balloons, and perform at the same time 22 hot air balloons. Visitors will experience flying up in hot air balloons to see Hanoi from above.



“Get on Hanoi 2022” is expected to help the capital city promote its image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination to domestic and foreign visitors.



Hanoi aims to serve over 10 million visitors in 2022, including over 1.2 million international holiday-makers, earning a total revenue of over 30 trillion VND (1.31 billion USD)./.