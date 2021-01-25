Hanoi to open four new suburban bus routes from February
The Hanoi Transportation Corporation (Transerco) will open four new bus routes connecting outlying areas in the city from next month in accordance with the Hanoi Department of Transport’s plan on opening 30 new routes in total in 2021.
Bus route No.66 from Yen Nghia Station to Phung will have a length of 27.3km and a frequency of 90 journeys per day.
Route No.67 from Phung to Son Tay Station will have a length of 27km and 92 journeys per day.
Route No. 115 from Van Dinh town to Xuan Mai will have a length of 38.2km and a frequency of 90 journeys per day.
Route No.116 connecting Yen Trung in Thach That with Phu Nghia Industrial Zone will have a length of 36.5km and a frequency of 84 journeys per day.
All buses operating on the aforementioned routes have a capacity of 30 seats each./.