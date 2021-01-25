Society Tet activities set for ethnic cultural village Activities to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and a programme to make thousands of “banh chung” (square glutinous rice cakes) for the poor are slated to be held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism, the village announced on January 25.

Society New artifacts unearthed at Ho Dynasty Citadel New documents that help in understanding the architecture of the Ho Dynasty Citadel in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa were unearthed during a recent excavation, Director of the Ho Citadel Heritage Conservation Centre Nguyen Ba Linh announced on January 25.

Society Vietnamese confident about congress’s success, Party leadership People around Vietnam interviewed by the Vietnam News Agency are sharing a belief that the 13th National Party Congress, being held from January 25 to February 2, will be a success and set out orientations for Vietnam to develop sustainably.