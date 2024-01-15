Hanoi’s incense village captivates travellers
For over a century, the Quang Phu Cau incense village in Ung Hoa district, Hanoi, has preserved the traditional art of incense-making. In the closing days of the year, it transforms into a tourist destination, attracting both domestic and international visitors for sightseeing and check-in.
Quang Phu Cau incense village has a history stretching over a hundred years. (Photo: VNA)
According to local residents, incense makers operate year-round, but during festivals and at Tet (the Lunar New Year), the atmosphere becomes even more vibrant and bustling. (Photo: VNA)
Lively scenes of local people at work during the year-end period. (Photo: VNA)
What makes the incense from the craft village stand out is the use of entirely herbal ingredients, such as agarwood, cedrus, cypress, cinnamon, and others. (Photo: VNA)
The image of a golden star on a red background symbolises the Vietnamese flag. (Photo: VNA)